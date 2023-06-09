Kriti Sanon has dropped some gorgeous pictures of her on social media. The Adipurush actress took to her Instagram handle to share some stunning pictures of her wearing a brown shimmery saree. Kriti is seen wearing a full-sleeved brown, and she accessorised the look with intricate earrings. The actress looks stunning in her traditional attire. Kriti Sanon Overwhelmed with Gratitude as Adipurush Final Trailer Receives Positive Response.

Check Kriti Sanon's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)