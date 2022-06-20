In a hair-raising incident, head constable Kamlesh Kumar Dubey from Uttar Pradesh saved the life of an elderly woman by pulling her up before a speeding train. The cop on time rescued the lady from getting hit by the Madhya Pradesh Sampark Kranti Express at Lalitpur Junction. The Ministry of Railways posted a 37-second clip of the CCTV footage on Twitter. While tweeting the video, the Railway Ministry wrote, "All are requested to use Foot Over Bridge to go from one platform to another." Train Accident Averted: Narrow Escape For Delhi-Howrah Rajdhani and Magadh Express as Motorman Spots 14-Inch Gap in Railway Tracks.

Watch The Viral Video:

आरपीएफ कर्मी की सतर्कता और तत्परता से बचाई गई महिला की जान! झांसी मंडल के ललितपुर स्टेशन पर पटरी पार कर रही एक बुजुर्ग महिला को वहां तैनात रेलवे सुरक्षाकर्मी ने अपनी जान पर खेलकर बचाया। सभी से अनुरोध है कि एक से दूसरे प्लेटफॉर्म पर जाने के लिए फुट ओवर ब्रिज का उपयोग करें। pic.twitter.com/HZUCEXvbjs — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 18, 2022

