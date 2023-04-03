State Bank of India remains one of the evergreen meme topics among netizens, mostly due to its functioning in the country. People love cracking jokes about their bank employees’ notoriously infamous dialogue ‘lunch ke baad aana’ (come after lunch). That’s when the SBI server crashed on Monday; netizens could not stop themselves from cracking jokes. SBI net banking and UPI outage affected many users nationwide and thus sparking meme-fest on Twitter. Netizens began trending hashtags #SBIDown, #SBIServerDown, and so on. Here are some of the funniest memes on SBI down that will leave you grinning from ear to ear.

#SBIDown Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral

SBI Down Memes and Jokes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Perfect Meme for SBI Down Down Doesn't Ex...

OH Oh

#sbidown .....आज भी सैलरी नहीं आई..🫣 Le Govt Employees in India in the month of April be like👇👇 pic.twitter.com/dXJOmEpaCq — Sunaina Bhola (@sunaina_bhola) April 3, 2023

Lunch Ke Baad Dikhenge

Everyone RN

Everyone rushing towards Twitter to check SBI Down 🥹😂 pic.twitter.com/i3ApaCgx1H — Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) April 3, 2023

Nostalgia Hits Like

After SBI Digital & Mobile Banking went Down, People started Barter System. Feeling Nostalgic #sbidown pic.twitter.com/8LOV1agiES — Newton Bank Kumar (@idesibanda) April 3, 2023

Kya Ho Gaya

HAHAHAHHA

