State Bank of India remains one of the evergreen meme topics among netizens, mostly due to its functioning in the country. People love cracking jokes about their bank employees’ notoriously infamous dialogue ‘lunch ke baad aana’ (come after lunch). That’s when the SBI server crashed on Monday; netizens could not stop themselves from cracking jokes. SBI net banking and UPI outage affected many users nationwide and thus sparking meme-fest on Twitter. Netizens began trending hashtags #SBIDown, #SBIServerDown, and so on. Here are some of the funniest memes on SBI down that will leave you grinning from ear to ear.
#SBIDown Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral
Perfect Meme for SBI Down Down Doesn't Ex...
Perfect Meme For SBI Down 🥹😂#SBI#sbidown pic.twitter.com/FFdjyzO2jz
— Deepak Jain 🇮🇳 (@Dipsdj007) April 3, 2023
OH Oh
.....आज भी सैलरी नहीं आई..🫣
Le Govt Employees in India in the month of April be like👇👇 pic.twitter.com/dXJOmEpaCq
— Sunaina Bhola (@sunaina_bhola) April 3, 2023
Lunch Ke Baad Dikhenge
SBI technical team working to fix the issue...#sbidown #StateBankOfIndia pic.twitter.com/7pHh4IdI3q
— सख्याहरी (@sakhyahari) April 3, 2023
Everyone RN
Everyone rushing towards Twitter to check SBI Down 🥹😂 pic.twitter.com/i3ApaCgx1H
— Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) April 3, 2023
Nostalgia Hits Like
After SBI Digital & Mobile Banking went Down, People started Barter System. Feeling Nostalgic #sbidown pic.twitter.com/8LOV1agiES
— Newton Bank Kumar (@idesibanda) April 3, 2023
Kya Ho Gaya
Government employees are waiting for their salary but what to do, #SBI is down.#sbidown #yonosbi #netbanking #YONO #sbiserverdown pic.twitter.com/OhLaCSUehW
— Anveshka Das (@AnveshkaD) April 3, 2023
HAHAHAHHA
@TheOfficialSBI server is down, YONO say's "Lunch Ke Baad Aana"#sbidown #YONO #SBI #SBIyono pic.twitter.com/ibVuT70LGG
— Aditya Singh Sikarwar (@singh_saab007) April 3, 2023
