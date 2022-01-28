Shweta Tiwari has been a hot topic of discussion since yesterday after her 'bra' remark involving God went viral online. Right from politicians to netizens, the TV actress was slammed for her statement. Now, owing to the same, Tiwari's morning dance video reel on Instagram in which she could be seen grooving to "Kiss My Ass Goodbye" has invited anger in the comment section. As fans have called her out for her controversial remark.

Watch Shweta Tiwari Dance Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari)

Shweta Tiwari Slammed:

Shweta Tiwari Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)