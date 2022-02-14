The concept of Valentine's week is very well known and celebrated widely. But the whole love week is just for couples and lovebirds, what about the other half who didn't get any roses or chocolates? Don't fret single people, it's your time now. The anti-Valentine week will be herald from 15th February and will come to its climax on 21st February. The first day of the anti-love week will start with Slap Day on Tuesday. The word may sound very violent but the day is just for fun and coping up with all the love in the air. If you are somebody who has suffered a major heartbreak and you detest with the theory of love then this week is for you. Anti-Valentine Week 2022 List: From Slap Day To Break-Up Day, Here's Date Sheet For Anti-Valentine Days Just In Case You Need It!

Here Are Some Extremely Ridiculous Sayings And Quotes That You Can Share With Your Friends Or Ex(s) On Slap Day 2022:

Somebody Asked Me Yesterday How To Handle Unwanted Proposal During Valentine’s Week. I Advised, A Slap Is Best Choice. Either Verbal Or Physical. Happy Slap Day 2022!

I feel an ardent desire to be born as an Octopus. In that way, I could slap 8 people at a time. Happy Slap Day 2022!

Roses are red, Violets are blue, Sugar is sweet and so are you. The Roses are wilting, the violets dead, the sugar bowl’s empty and so is your head. Happy Slap Day 2022!

Two-faced people are what I hate the most. It is very confusing which face to slap first.

Rib-tickling Memes And Jokes On Slap Day 2022

#Humour#Trends#AntiValentinesweek#AntiValentinesDay#slapday2021 After Valentine’s Day, Singles Gear Up To Celebrate Slap Day With Jokes & Memes: It was a very busy week for love birds. I mean, with all the days to celebrate, right… The post After… https://t.co/AIcsyzrgoEpic.twitter.com/j9qdrm34cP — you-betterknow (@BetterknowYou) February 15, 2021

Slap Day 2022 Celebration

Compulsory Meme

True That

Single Souls

Couple's waiting for Valentine's day. Me waiting for slap day, kick day : pic.twitter.com/Hmpv98oR09 — Akshaj Soni (@akshaj_soni_) February 7, 2022

