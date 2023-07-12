In a terrifying incident that occurred in Nagpur, a snake found shelter inside a woman’s scooter headlight. The woman noticed a gap in her headlight and saved herself as soon as she realized it was a snake. In the video going viral on social media, rescuers can be seen carefully removing the snake from the scooter headlight. The rescuers also stated that although the snake was non-venomous, it could have led to an accident. Snake at Sanjay Raut's Residence Video: Serpent Found at Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena Leader's Home, Rescued Safely, Watch Viral Clip.

Watch Video of Rescuers Removing Snake From Scooter Headlight:

