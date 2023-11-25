Amid the rising incidents of snakes entering human settlements in Kalyan of Maharashtra's Thane, a snake managed to get into the ICU unit of Siddhivinayak Hospital on Saturday, November 25. As per the local reports, a hospital worker spotted the snake on an oxygen cylinder. He soon informed the hospital authorities, who then called the snake-catchers. The snake charmer caught the snake and released it into its natural habitat. Meanwhile, the whole incident was captured on video. Leopard Rescued in Maharashtra: Forest Officials Trap Five-Year-Old Big Cat in Nashik's Girnare (Watch Video).

Snake Rescued from Hospital

