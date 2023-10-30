A fight is guaranteed when two arch-rivals come face-to-face. That happened in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi when a snake and a mongoose crossed paths. A video of a fight between a snake and a mongoose is going viral on social media. The 26-second video shows the serpent and the carnivorous animal engaging in a battle on a road in Uttar Pradesh as passersby humans record the fight on their mobile phones. The mongoose can be seen taking the snake into the bushes along the road at the end of the video. Dogs vs Snake Fight Video: Pack of Canines Take on Serpent, Killing it in Fierce Battle To Protect Puppies.

Snake vs Mongoose Fight Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)