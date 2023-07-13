Social media celebrity Khaby Lame recently met Hollywood actor Tom Cruise at the Mission Impossible Premiere in NYC. Khaby looked dapper in a black and white pantsuit paired with a black bow. The social media sensation accesorised the look with black shades. Khaby is seen greeting Tom Cruise in the video who is dressed in a black pantsuit. "Mission accomplished. I am honored to have worked with you Mr. Tom Cruise. I hope to be called soon for a new mission [sic]," Khaby Lame wrote in the caption of the Instagram reel. Khaby Lame Becomes Most-Followed TikTok Video Creator, Says He Is ‘Passionate About Making People Laugh’.

Watch Khaby Lame's Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khaby Lame (@khaby00)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)