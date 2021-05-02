SpaceX returned four astronauts from the International Space Station in a rare nighttime splashdown of The Dragon Capsule and the video is now going viral. It marks the first U.S. crew splashdown in darkness since the Apollo 8 moonshot. The splashdown took place in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Panama City before 3 a.m. This ending the second astronaut flight for Elon Musk’s company.

SpaceX Returns 4 Astronauts to Earth. Watch Video:

A Fun GIF Showing Astronauts of NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 Reaction Was Shared By NASA:

How we feel knowing that the astronauts of NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 mission have safely returned to our home planet. 💙 pic.twitter.com/CANUXMar9B — NASA's Johnson Space Center (@NASA_Johnson) May 2, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)