Squirrels are the lovely little animals known for their adorable way of eating nuts. A viral video from Twitter shows a few squirrels running along with a man who often feeds them nuts. The clip has racked up more than 860K views and you can't miss the cute interaction. While sharing the video, the Twitter user wrote, "At last I caught on camera the jogger who throws nuts behind him & as a result is recognised by a group of squirrels who run behind him." 2-Foot Tall Squirrels Caught on Camera in North Carolina, View Pic of Fox Squirrel.

Watch The Clip:

At last I caught on camera the jogger who throws nuts behind him & as a result is recognised by a group of squirrels who run behind him. #SquirrelScrolling pic.twitter.com/UyY4MOHpWl — Alison Cameron 🤍❤️🤍💙💛 (@allyc375) May 23, 2022

