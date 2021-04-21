#StayHome Trends on Twitter Amid COVID-19 Second Wave

A day will come when this virus will leave us.. Till then stay strong n wear ur masks. #StaySafe #StayHome — Gk_jha26 (@mgkjha26) April 21, 2021

Netizens Pray for Everyone's Safety on Ram Navami

Praying for everyone's well-being today and urging all of you to take as many precautions as possible. May Lord Ram bless us all and end our sufferings soon. 🙏🏻#HappyRamNavami #StayHome #StaySafe — Prince Srivastav (@prince36007) April 21, 2021

Stay Home, Stay Safe

East or West Home is the Best Take some more Rest Dont call any Guest Enjoy your home Fest Dont have an outgoing Zest This is our life saving Test So, let's be in our Nest An humble request As, covid is reaching Everest.#StayHome#StaySafe — Lunasol (@shwetagupta187) April 21, 2021

Repeat These Steps!

Wear a mask.😷 Save lives. . .✅ 👉 Wear a face cover 👉 Wash your hands 👉 Keep a safe distance#COVID19 #coronavirus #StayHome — #MOTIVATION💙 (@ItMotivatesUs) April 21, 2021

Stay Home as Much as You Can

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)