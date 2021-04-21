#StayHome Trends on Twitter Amid COVID-19 Second Wave
A day will come when this virus will leave us.. Till then stay strong n wear ur masks. #StaySafe #StayHome
— Gk_jha26 (@mgkjha26) April 21, 2021
Netizens Pray for Everyone's Safety on Ram Navami
Praying for everyone's well-being today and urging all of you to take as many precautions as possible. May Lord Ram bless us all and end our sufferings soon. 🙏🏻#HappyRamNavami #StayHome #StaySafe
— Prince Srivastav (@prince36007) April 21, 2021
Stay Home, Stay Safe
East or West
Home is the Best
Take some more Rest
Dont call any Guest
Enjoy your home Fest
Dont have an outgoing Zest
This is our life saving Test
So, let's be in our Nest
An humble request
As, covid is reaching Everest.#StayHome#StaySafe
— Lunasol (@shwetagupta187) April 21, 2021
Repeat These Steps!
Wear a mask.😷 Save lives. . .✅
👉 Wear a face cover
👉 Wash your hands
👉 Keep a safe distance#COVID19 #coronavirus #StayHome
— #MOTIVATION💙 (@ItMotivatesUs) April 21, 2021
Stay Home as Much as You Can
Home is always the safest place.#StayHome #COVIDSecondWaveInIndia #StaySafeStayHealthy #IndiaFightsCorona #home #tweetyourmagic
— Shibani Das (@shibaanidas) April 21, 2021
