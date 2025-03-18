In a world where vanity plates often reflect a person’s initials, lucky number or favourite sports team, a Mahindra Thar owner has taken the concept of personalised number plates to an entirely new level, leaving netizens in splits. The owner of a brand-new Mahindra Thar, a popular off-roading SUV in India, recently showed off their unique and quirky vehicle registration plate that reads ‘Ex-Class Monitor.’ This seemingly simple inscription immediately caught the attention of netizens, sparking a wave of amusement and memes across the internet. But beyond the humour, the plate serves as an amusing nod to one’s past and a cheeky reminder of a childhood achievement, a role many have experienced but few boast about in such a bold fashion. Appraisal Season 2025 Is Here and so Are the Funny Memes: Hilarious Performance Appraisal Meme Templates, HR Jokes and Viral Instagram Reels That Accurately Sum Up the Corporate Mood.

Stylish Way To Flaunt Your Achievements

Never shy away from flaunting your achievements. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/GYL6C77qXz — Dr. Ajoy Kumar (@drajoykumar) March 13, 2025

Mahindra Thar Number Plate

