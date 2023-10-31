‘Sukoon Kho Gaya Hai’: Mumbai Police Comes Up With Epic Response to Girl Seeking Help in Finding Peace, Tweet Goes Viral

Vedhika Arya, an X user, recalled and requested assistance from the Mumbai Police after realising she had lost something. Unlike a wallet containing cash or a bag with valuable gold jewellery, the thing she lost was very unusual and initially difficult to identify. To cut to the chase, the girl informed the police on X that she had lost peace, or 'Sukoon' from her life. Much to her surprise, the Mumbai Police had provided an intriguing response. "Many of us are in ‘talaash’ (search) of ‘sukoon’ (peace) too Ms Arya! We appreciate your ‘aitbaar’ (trust) in us and are sure that you will find it in your ‘rooh’ (soul) - for anything else tangible, you may ‘beshaq’ (without doubt) come to us", the Mumbai police wrote in an epic reply to Arya. Later, the tweet went viral and is currently doing rounds on social media.

Mumbai Police Comes Up With Epic Response to Girl Seeking Help in Finding Peace

Many of us are in ‘talaash’ of ‘sukoon’ too Ms Arya! We appreciate your ‘aitbaar’ in us and are sure that you will find it in your ‘rooh’ - for anything else tangible, you may ‘beshaq’ come to us #EnsuringSukoonForMumbai #MumbaiFirst https://t.co/GkA3sTmf8n — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) October 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)