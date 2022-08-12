Last Supermoon of the year is finally here! The fourth supermoon of 2022 is called the Sturgeon Moon that reached it's highest illumination at 9:36 PM ET on Thursday that is 07:06 AM on August 12, Friday. The meteor shower appeared bright in the sky and netizens couldn't keep calm but took pictures of the splendid splash in the night sky. They shared Supermoon photos, Sturgeon Moon 2022 images and HD wallpapers that flooded Twitter. View beautiful pics of the August Supermoon below! Sturgeon Moon 2022 Live Streaming Online: Know Date, Time, Visibility, Meaning and Significance of the Last Supermoon of the Year
Supermoon Photos, Sturgeon Moon 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers
Tonight’s #SturgeonMoon rising behind St John’s Point Lighthouse in County Down. The final #supermoon of the year and it’s an absolute beauty! 🌕 pic.twitter.com/kYz4QsQ5B1
— chris 📸 (@chrisneilmckay) August 11, 2022
WOW!
Caught the final super moon of 2022, the August Sturgeon Moon, rising behind San Francisco’s Coit Tower tonight. @sfchronicle #supermoon #SturgeonMoon #coittower pic.twitter.com/rZyKt8UYbm
— CarlosAvilaGonzalez (@CAGisMe) August 12, 2022
What A View
A better walk home 🙂#supermoon pic.twitter.com/IH7aPjxBCo
— A Cambridge Diary (@acambridgediary) August 11, 2022
Sparkles All Over!
Moonlight over #Liverpool and the River Mersey. #supermoon #SturgeonSupermoon pic.twitter.com/PvVdlKO18r
— Liverpool Vista (@LiverpoolVista) August 12, 2022
Last Supermoon Of The Year!
It's the perfect evening to nip out and see the #fullmoon ...the last #supermoon of the year#SturgeonMoon https://t.co/1aHhySd3ce pic.twitter.com/DHGxGEEMCW
— BBC Weather (@bbcweather) August 11, 2022
Breathtaking!
Tonight's walk home#supermoon pic.twitter.com/PDw6IaOyuS
— A Cambridge Diary (@acambridgediary) August 11, 2022
