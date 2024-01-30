In a horrifying incident that occurred in Telangana, a man slipped in the gap between the carriage and the Railway platform, and was dragged to some distance along with the train. However, alert RPF personnel and passengers saved the life of the man with their quick assistance. A portion of the platform was cut in order to rescue the injured passenger. The incident took place at the Vikarabad Railway Station in the state, and was recorded in the CCTV camera installed at the platform. A video of the incident is currently doing rounds on the internet. Viral Video: Woman Gets Dragged Till End of Platform at Chakala Station After Her Dress Gets Stuck in Mumbai Metro's Train Door.

Alert RPF Personnel, Passengers Rescue Man in Telangana

A man slipped and got stuck between the train and platform, while attempting to board a moving train at #Vikarabad Railway Station and was dragged along, recorded in #CCTV . The alert passengers, RPF, railway officials saved the life of the passenger. (1/2)#Telangana pic.twitter.com/2iQDtUHSWd — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) January 30, 2024

