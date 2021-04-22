A picture of Mekala Kurmayya wearing "a bird-nest as a mask" is going viral on social media. Editor Revathi who goes by the handle name @revathitweets took to Twitter to share the pic and revealed how the man "can’t buy a mask-still wore one." Getting into details Revathi tweets: "Kurmayya who hails from Chinnamunugal Chad in Mahabubnagar district #Telangana came to mandal center for a pension wearing a bird-nest as a mask! Not the best-but he tried. Govts should distribute masks for those who can’t afford"

