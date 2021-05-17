Few stories can't be expressed with word and here is one. The story starts with a Doctor narrating how she video called a son from hospital to let him see his mother.

Today, towards the end of my shift, I video called the relatives of a patient who is not going to make it. We usually do that in my hospital if it’s something they want. This patient’s son asked for a few minutes of my time. He then sang a song for his dying mother. — Doctor (@DipshikhaGhosh) May 12, 2021

Her son sang 'Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Nata Koi'.

He sang Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Nata Koi. I just stood there holding the phone, looking at him looking at his mother and singing. The nurses came over and stood in silence. He broke down in the middle but finished the verse. He asked her vitals, thanked me and hung up. — Doctor (@DipshikhaGhosh) May 12, 2021

Leaves everyone with moist eyes.

Me and the nurses stood there. We shakes our heads, our eyes moist. The nurses went back one by one to their allocated patients and attended to them or the alarms of vents/dialysis units. This song is changed for us, for me at least. This song will always be theirs. — Doctor (@DipshikhaGhosh) May 12, 2021

Doctor, later informs about the unfortunate demise of the patient.

With permission, the people mentioned here are Mrs Sanghamitra Chatterjee and her son Mr Soham Chatterjee. My deepest condolences. You, your voice, your quiet dignity, are her legacy. @sohamchatt — Doctor (@DipshikhaGhosh) May 13, 2021

Son, thanked the Doctor and Hospital for sharing the story and taking care of his mother.

@DipshikhaGhosh I thank you from the bottom of my heart for sharing the story in the first place. Also, Apollo Gleneagles is indeed one of the best in critical care in India. My mother fought like a champ and so did they. At the mercy of our destiny, we are ultimately helpless — Soham Chatterjee (@sohamchatt) May 17, 2021

And, he sings 'Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Nata Koi', once again for his mother (this is something purest, you are going to witness here).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soham Chatterjee (@sohamsings)

We extend our deepest condolences to the departed soul and this song 'Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Naata Koi' will be a special song with a changed meaning for many of us.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)