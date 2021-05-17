Few stories can't be expressed with word and here is one. The story starts with a Doctor narrating how she video called a son from hospital to let him see his mother.

Her son  sang 'Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Nata Koi'. 

Leaves everyone with moist eyes.

Doctor, later informs about the unfortunate demise of the patient.

Son, thanked the Doctor and Hospital for sharing the story and taking care of his mother.

And, he sings 'Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Nata Koi', once again for his mother (this is something purest, you are going to witness here).

 

We extend our deepest condolences to the departed soul and this song 'Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Naata Koi' will be a special song with a changed meaning for many of us.

