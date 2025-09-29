The Delhi High Court recently said that the act of a mother silencing her minor daughter and permitting an accused to sexually abuse and assault her amounts to "abetment" under Section 17 of the POCSO Act. The high court bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma observed while upholding the conviction of a mother for abetting the rape of her 11-year-old daughter for the offences under Section 6, read with Sections 17 and 21 of the POCSO Act. The Delhi HC also upheld the sentence of 25 years of rigorous imprisonment awarded to her. "Her conduct in silencing the victim, directing her to submit, and permitting the co-accused Alok to sleep with the victim in the same bed and let him sexually abuse her, clearly demonstrates intentional assistance and aiding on her part. These acts go much beyond passive acquiescence and fall squarely within the ambit of “abetment” under Section 16 of the POCSO Act, punishable under Section 17, the court said. 'Father Was a Sex Addict': Delhi High Court Cancels Bail of Man Accused of Raping Minor Daughter and Forcing Her To Watch Porn.

Acts Fall Squarely Within the Ambit of 'Abetment' Under Section 16 of the POCSO Act, Says Delhi High Court

Mother Silencing Minor Daughter, Permitting Accused To Sexually Assault Her Amounts To 'Abetment' Under POCSO Act: Delhi HC | @nupur_0111 https://t.co/h1yH3besVP — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) September 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Live Law), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)