Playing with wild animals can sometimes result in terrifying circumstances. A video has gone viral on social media which shows a man trying to have fun with a chained lion. However, as soon as the man touches the wild animal, it immediately charges at him and attacks him. Terrified, the man tries to save himself from the lion’s clutches. The man can be seen completely terrified as the lion grabs his legs and he somehow tries to save himself. Another person can be seen trying to help the scared man. Lion Bites Off Man's Finger Who Was Disturbing The Beast Through the Fence in Jamaican Zoo; Watch Viral Graphic Video At Your Own Risk!

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Earth Reels (@earth.reel)

