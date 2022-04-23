In a shocking incident, a Tesla vehicle crashed into a $3.5 million private jet after its owner activated the automatic parking or 'Smart Summon' mode on his smartphone. A video of the crash has gone viral on social media. The 'Smart Summon' feature enables Tesla vehicles to leave a parking area and navigate around obstacles to reach their owner. Interestingly, with the Tesla app, one can "summon" their car from their smartphone to a maximum distance of 200 feet. In the video, one can see the Tesla vehicle crashing into the private jet and later pushing the Cirrus Vision Jet across the tarmac.

Check viral video:

