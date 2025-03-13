A shocking video of school kid driving a Mahindra XUV700 on busy streets in Maharashtra’s Thane has gone viral, raising serious concerns about road safety and parental negligence. Recorded in Thane (West) and shared on Instagram by Safecars_India on March 12, the footage shows kid, believed to be in 8th or 9th grade, behind the wheel while others sat inside and stuck their heads out of the sunroof. The clip, viewed over 12.5 million times, has sparked outrage, with netizens blaming the parents for endangering their children and others. Many social media users urged authorities to take action against such reckless behaviour, emphasising the need for responsible driving and stricter enforcement of traffic laws to prevent such dangerous incidents. Nashik Shocker: Minor Boy Playing in Parking Area of Hotel Crushed to Death by Car in Maharashtra, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

School Kid Drives SUV in Thane

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prateek Singh (@safecars_india)

Netizens Flag Security Concerns

Photo Credits: Instagram

Photo Credits: Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)