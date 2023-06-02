A couple's pre-wedding photoshoot has gone viral due to the inclusion of a snake. They showed how they met due to the reptile. Vivekk, an internet user, took to Twitter to share photos from his pre-wedding shoot. In the Twitter thread, 30 images show the user and his partner's love story. The pictures depict a woman walking through a house's backyard, where she spots a snake. She calls up a rescuer for assistance. Two men arrive on a bike, and one of them removes the snake. The woman is amazed by the man's ability to catch the snake, and they exchange phone numbers. They started talking and finally fell in love. Snake Ties Itself in a Knot in Viral Reddit Post; Bizarre Photo of Dead Reptile on Porch Has Left Internet Terrified.

See Pictures of the Unusual Pre-Wedding Shoot:

Pre Wedding Photoshoot ❤️ A Thread: 🧵 pic.twitter.com/8vXpgTRMNK — vivekk (@oyevivekk) May 27, 2023

