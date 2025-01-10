We often come across stores and shops, especially those on the streets, with incorrect spellings or absurd names. But you would not expect a spelling mistake from a big brand for their store name. However, someone spotted a Puma store in Hyderabad with a spelling mistake in the brand name. Instead of the usual ‘Puma,’ the store displayed ‘Pvma’ along with the Puma logo. Ever since the photo of the blunder was uploaded online, it has left the internet in splits and sparked a wave of hilarious memes and jokes. View the posts below. Amir Siddiqui's Reply To Carry Minati's YouTube Vs TikTok Roast Video Gets Trolled With Funny Memes! Netizens Make Jokes on Spelling Mistake in His Campaign #AmirAgainstCyberBullying.

Puma Store With Wrong Spelling!

Levis to Elvis!

Like Ranbir and Ranvir!

LOL!

Creative Freedom

Legs Not Lays?

How to Pronounce This?

ROFL!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)