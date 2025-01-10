We often come across stores and shops, especially those on the streets, with incorrect spellings or absurd names. But you would not expect a spelling mistake from a big brand for their store name. However, someone spotted a Puma store in Hyderabad with a spelling mistake in the brand name. Instead of the usual ‘Puma,’ the store displayed ‘Pvma’ along with the Puma logo. Ever since the photo of the blunder was uploaded online, it has left the internet in splits and sparked a wave of hilarious memes and jokes. View the posts below. Amir Siddiqui's Reply To Carry Minati's YouTube Vs TikTok Roast Video Gets Trolled With Funny Memes! Netizens Make Jokes on Spelling Mistake in His Campaign #AmirAgainstCyberBullying.

Puma Store With Wrong Spelling!

I just saw this puma store with the wrong spelling?? who did this😭 pic.twitter.com/uaHOg8v32N — Kanika (@DalRotiForLife) January 9, 2025

Levis to Elvis!

Now i want someone to do this pic.twitter.com/PwxGwq55za — Shubham2.0 (@bhav_paaji) January 9, 2025

Like Ranbir and Ranvir!

It is like Ranbir and Ranvir — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) January 9, 2025

LOL!

The guy putting the logo: pic.twitter.com/rtCgs46w0c — Nisha Anandani (@AnandaniNisha) January 9, 2025

Creative Freedom

Haha, a bit too much creative freedom — IIT Quest (@iitquest) January 9, 2025

Legs Not Lays?

This PVMA, reminded me of this💀 pic.twitter.com/fP82GotNBH — Ansh (@Pvt_insaann) January 9, 2025

How to Pronounce This?

Someone please tell isko pronounce kaise Karte hai — Dhimahi Jain (@Dhimahi11) January 9, 2025

ROFL!

U nahi tha to V sahi — Raghuveer (@Straying_mind) January 9, 2025

