In a viral Reddit post, a snake was found dead on a porch with its body tied up in a knot. The Redditor InspktrGdgt uploaded the picture of the dead serpent that has been making rounds on the internet. As per reports, the most likely scenario for this is a rare disease seen in pythons and boa constrictors called inclusion body disease (IBD). The disease IBD affects the snake's central nervous system, which causes them to tie into tangles and die. This might be the case with the unknown snake found in a bizarre situation. Hide-and-Snake! Viral Video of The Slithering Reptile Hiding Inside a Chair Leaves Internet Stumped!

See The Viral Reddit Pic:

