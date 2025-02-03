The Mahakumbh Mela, one of the world’s largest religious gatherings, is currently underway in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The event draws millions of devotees and tourists from across the globe. This year. The Mahakumbh Mela 2025 is taking place after 144 years, making it an even bigger attraction for tourists. One such traveller, Drew Binsky, an American YouTuber and documentary filmmaker, had been planning his trip for over a year to be a part of the Mahakumbh. Unfortunately, he could not make it, as he was stuck in traffic for 19 hours. Roadblocks, checkpoints, barricades, chaos, bumper-to-bumper traffic, and more stopped him from getting any closer than 21km from the event. Eventually, he spent the night in the car with his driver before choosing to return. View his post below. Mahakumbh 2025: Enraged Priest Thrashes Man For Eating Non-Veg Food at Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Video Surfaces.

Drew Binsky Fails To Make It to Mahakumbh Mela

