It seems like an anonymous lover’s public apology has become a headache for the police in Uttar Pradesh. From Noida to Meerut, mysterious posters with the text ‘Sorry Bubu,’ along with several emojis, have appeared on walls, electric poles, and a foot-over bridge. Pictures and videos of the posters have gone viral online, sparking curiosity about the identity of the person or group responsible for this act. According to reports, the police are investigating the matter. However, at present the identity of the person or group behind these posters remains unconfirmed. View the pictures and posts of the posters below. ‘Help’ and ‘Traffico,’ Mysterious Signs Written in Debris Spotted on Google Maps in Los Angeles, Viral Pictures Spark Widespread Concerns.

‘Sorry Bubu’ Posters Appear in Uttar Pradesh

Sorry Bubu' Posters Stir Up Mystery And Laughter In Meerut, Noida pic.twitter.com/umbO64V4YI — V Rana (@vaarunrana) January 29, 2025

Mysterious Sorry Bubu Posters Spark Curiosity

आजकल के आशिकों को क्या ही कहा जाए😂 किसी की बाबु गुस्सा हो गई है तो उसने, UP के नोएडा से लेकर मेरठ की मुख्य दीवारों पर सॉरी बुबु (Sorry BuBu) के पोस्टर लगा दिए हैं। और जब यह सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ तो कुछ लोग बोल रहे हैं-प्यार का मामला है, तो कुछ का कहना है - किसी ने… pic.twitter.com/OBOt1uIGvw — Champaran wala (@champaranwala) January 29, 2025

