A photo captured by NASA shows the moon crossing Earth’s face. The photo, though it went viral online, sparked a mystery as a green ring appears on the moon’s side. The old image of the moon photobombing the home planet garnered reactions over its authenticity. The photo was shared by an astronomer online, and while it left some viewers in awe, others questioned its authenticity, claiming it has been digitally altered or created with CGI effects as there seems to be a green disc appearing around the moon. However, it must be noted that the image was first captured in 2015 by NASA’s Epic camera on the DSCOVR satellite, which is positioned a million miles from Earth. It shows the moon passing in front of Earth, revealing the far side of the moon and showing its relative size compared to our planet. It is not known whether the photo is real or not. View the viral picture below. Planet Parade 2025 in Pictures: Astronomy Enthusiasts Flood X With Mesmerising Photos of January 21 Planetary Alignment of Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune and Uranus.

Moon Crosses Earth’s Face Viral NASA Photo

FROM A MILLION MILES AWAY: MOON CROSSES EARTH'S FACE NASA's EPIC camera aboard the DSCOVR satellite captured the moon photobombing Earth—yes, this is 100% real. Taken from a jaw-dropping million miles away, the image shows the far side of the moon illuminated as it crosses… pic.twitter.com/MNqKd6i8g7 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 22, 2025

What’s the Green Disc?

What is this green cgi looking disc around the moon? pic.twitter.com/QzFOc7OSCo — The News You Dont See (@Crazynews4real) January 23, 2025

Cheap Photoshop?

Very cheap photoshop .. Come on ..We can see without any hesitation just by the green circle around the "moon" .. — Miss understood QC. (@jacksalome2) January 23, 2025

Bullshit!!

Bullshit. Total bullshit. — NΛMΞ (@_namegame) January 23, 2025

Skeptical

I'm very skeptical of this photo... With out technology now a days! You can do anything you want! — Phobia (@Pharmaphobia) January 23, 2025

This Looks Fake

This looks fake as shit 💩 — NΛMΞ (@_namegame) January 23, 2025

