In a widely circulated video on microblogging site Twitter, a swimming trainer was seen pushing a fully clothed toddler into pool as a part of "survival swim lessons". The clip has initiated discourse on such survival lesson solutions. While several users pointed out that the trainer seem to enjoy her work "a little too much", some totally dismissed the idea of such acts being performed on children. TikTok Video of Baby Thrown Into Swimming Pool During ‘Infant Survival Class’ Sparks Debate, Is It Safe to Hurl Your Baby Into the Pool?

Trainer Pushes Fully Clothed Child Into Pool:

This is called “Survival swim lessons,” which involves having young kids swim and survive while being fully clothed. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/wjazUU3fME — OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) March 17, 2023

Several Users Were Anguished With the Insensitive Act:

First reaction: If that was my child, that trainer would never see the light of day again. Pause. Take a deep breath. Scan other comments. Second reaction: If that was my child, that trainer would never see the light of day again. — MiniTika (@Mini_Tika_) March 17, 2023

Some Pointed Out That Trainer's 'Over Excitement':

This woman enjoys her work a bit to much — Mona (@RealMona_) March 17, 2023

Some Users Lauded the Efforts as Well:

I'm a dad of three kids, the eldest two have been able to swim since they could walk, the youngest is learning. I fully support all forms of water survival training for humans of all ages — $DOPEcoin Jackal (@ShitcoinJ) March 17, 2023

