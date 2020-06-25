A mother of two has received criticism across the internet, after she posted a video of her toddler son’s progress in his ‘infant survival class.’ The clip has garnered over 75 million views, combined on TikTok and Twitter. Krysta Meyer posted the video on her TikTok @ mom.of.2.boyss was intended to showcase how her youngest child has been progressing on swimming. The 8-month-old toddler can be seen thrown into the pool by Jillian Armstrong, a swim teacher in Colorado Springs. The clip instantly sparked debate online with some criticising the mother calling her ‘ignorant’ and even sending death threats to the mother. The footage is from an infant surviving class where babies are taught on water safety and survival. But is it safe to throw your baby into the pool? Let us know more details about this method through which kids are taught swimming and survival into the water. Who Is the ‘Giant’ Baby Gavin? Why Internet Is So Obsessed With the 3-Year-Old? Here’s Why You Should Not Be Making Memes.

The video shows trainer, Armstrong hurling the kid, named Oliver into the pool. She is a swim teacher at Little Fins Swim School in Colorado Springs. The school teaches kids on water safety and survival. After tossing the kid, the instructor quickly slides into the pool, after him, but does not move to pull him out of the water. Instead, she waits for about a few seconds for the baby to float up to the top on his own. Armstrong then snaps her finger over Oliver while letting him float for a few more seconds before she lifted him into a hug.

While Krysta was amazed to see her child's progress, viewers were not. They had a range of different reactions. Several viewers expressed concern for her son's safety. Not only criticism, but Krysta also reported that she had received death threats too. But the mother of two wants people to know this is not an average swim class but an infant survival class.

“The whole premise behind what we do is safety,” Armstrong was quoted in Buzzfeed report. “We teach 8-month-olds to assess their situation and find an exit strategy [in water]. I know it seems crazy,” she added.

Infant Survival Class: Is it Safe to Hurl Kids into the Pool?

Many videos are there online, which show toddlers in their survival class. But is it safe to hurl your kid to the pool? This is what the debate is all about. While it is true that most babies can reflexively hold their breath and even float, researchers suggest that it is not completely safe to put those reflexes to test. Again experts also advise that younger kids learn survival swimming skills to make sure they are safe if they get in the water.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) had long been against swimming lessons for toddlers. But AAP now states that some swimming instruction may help lower the risk of drowning for younger children. While the technique remains controversial, APP has also stated that there was no data backing up how effective these programs are, but it does recommend swim lessons for any child over age one.

