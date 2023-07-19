Videos of a giant green fireball were caught in many doorbell cameras in at least six states of the US. One of the clips from Gretna, Louisiana, shows a giant green fireball erupting in the skies. The clip shows the outer view of the house and a sudden occurrence of the green light in the sky. The American Meteorological Society is now investigating the incident that was captured in the doorbell cameras of several homes, with speculation that it could be a meteor. Dead Rat Drops On Customer's Food Table at IKEA Restaurant in Bengaluru, Swedish Company Posts Apology After Pic Goes Viral.

Watch the Green Fireball Video Here:

