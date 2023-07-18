In a bizarre incident that happened recently, a dead rat abruptly fell on a customer's table while they were eating at an IKEA restaurant. The incident took place at IKEA Nagasandra. The customer posted the photo of the rat on Twitter, to which IKEA India replied with an apology. "We were eating and this rat just dropped dead.. Most bizzare moment ever! [sic]," the customer wrote while sharing the photo of the rat. "We're currently investigating the situation & ensuring to take all precautionary efforts. Food safety and hygiene is our top priority, and we want our customers to always have the best shopping experience at IKEA [sic]," IKEA India wrote in their Twitter apology to the customer. Ceiling Collapse in US Viral Video: Virginia Family Watches in Shock as Dining Room's Ceiling Crashes Down.

Check the Viral Photo Here:

Wtf.. guess what fell in our food table at ikea 🤕🤕🤕🤒🤒 I can't even. We were eating and this rat just dropped dead.. Most bizzare moment ever!@IKEA@IKEAIndia pic.twitter.com/R45C1BCNkc — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) July 16, 2023

IKEA India Apologises:

Hej! We apologize for the unpleasant incident at IKEA Nagasandra. We're currently investigating the situation & ensuring to take all precautionary efforts. Food safety and hygiene is our top priority, and we want our customers to always have the best shopping experience at IKEA. — IKEAIndia (@IKEAIndia) July 17, 2023

