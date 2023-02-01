A haunted hotel in the UK seems to have gotten a lot more haunted with some latest additions that are disturbing all the visitors. Ye Olde Kings Head on Lower Bridge Street in Chester sells itself as “My Haunted Hotel” and is now home to the UK’s most haunted artefact, the Grace doll. A special camera has been set up to monitor the doll all the time, and while it doesn’t seem to affect female visitors, men have claimed to have trouble sleeping near the glass-encased Grace doll. In this hotel, ghost hunters must sign a disclaimer before entering. Among its spooky displays is also a very creepy clown. The hotel regularly records the happenings inside. Take a look here at one of the promos of the hotel and a video of the infamous Grace doll. 'Ghost of Dead Family Member' Caught on Viral CCTV Footage? Couple Claims Mysterious Pale Figure Tried Walking Their Dog in Bone-Chilling Video.

Watch The Promo of My Haunted Hotel

Watch the Video of The Grace Doll

View this post on Instagram A post shared by My Haunted Hotel (@myhauntedhotel)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)