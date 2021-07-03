Former Samajwadi Party MP Ramkishun Yadav falls at feet of SP members to seek support

In a bid to seek support ahead of the Zila panchayat president election in UP's Chandauli, former Samajwadi Party MP Ramkishun Yadav fell at the feet of zila panchayat members during a meeting. pic.twitter.com/g1u8fHEYOQ — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 3, 2021

