IAS officer Awanish Sharan has spoken out against study vlogs that claim UPSC aspirants need to study for more than 18 hours a day. Sharan, a member of the 2009 IAS batch, called out the claims made in vlogs as "misleading" and said students don't need to study for such long hours to succeed in competitive exams. “Misleading!!! Stay away from these blogs. Itna bhi padhna nahi hota hai (You don't have to read this much) (sic),” he wrote in the caption. UPSC Result 2023 Declared: Aditya Srivastava Secures First Rank in Civil Services Exam, Animesh Pradhan and Donuru Ananya Reddy Get 2nd and 3rd Ranks Respectively.

UPSC Aspirants Need To Study for More Than 18 Hours a Day?

Misleading!!! Stay away from these blogs. इतना भी नहीं पढ़ना होता है. pic.twitter.com/wn3YKIpekv — Awanish Sharan 🇮🇳 (@AwanishSharan) April 12, 2024

