In North Sacramento, California, an ATM machine was stolen from the Safe Credit Union on Watt Avenue on August 2, 2023, by two suspects who operated a forklift. Reportedly, the thieves attempt to make their getaway was unsuccessful, leading to the ATM machine falling onto Watt Avenue and causing an unrelated traffic accident. The suspects fled the scene and have not yet been located or identified. Surveillance video footage from the bank is currently being examined by authorities to establish a comprehensive description of the suspects. Information is being sought from the public, and a potential cash reward of up to USD 1,000 is being offered for tips leading to their arrest. Former Apple Software Engineer Charged in US for Stealing Self-Driving Secrets From Company, Fleeing to China.

Failed ATM Heist in North Sacramento

