An Indian techie who was recently laid off in the United States said that he is struggling to adapt to life in India. In his Reddit post titled "US Return Struggling to Adapt to Indian Life", the laid-off techie said that he returned to Indian recently after living in the US for a decade, earning a master’s degree, and working for top tech firms. In his Reddit post, the Indian techie said that around 300 other employees were also laid off along with him. The Redditor stated that after his return to India, he lived in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad. " I’ve been unable to get used to life in India and it’s been 1 year since I moved back here." he added. In his 11-point reasons, the man said he observed several things, including bad roads, polluted air, construction work, and a lack of basic sense, among others, which are making it hard for him to live in India. The techie also asked Reddit users to share solutions with him. New Scam Alert! Uber Driver in Hyderabad Uses Fake Emergency To Extort Money From Passenger; Viral Reddit Post Sparks Wave of Similar Complaints.

Laid-Off Techie Says He Is Struggling to Adapt to Indian Life

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)