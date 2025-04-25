Hyderabad, April 25: A recent Reddit post by a newcomer to Hyderabad has ignited widespread concern over a disturbing trend of scams involving ride-hailing services like Uber. The post, which has since gone viral, describes a harrowing experience involving the poster’s wife, who was traveling along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Hyderabad.

Midway through the journey, the Uber driver suddenly stopped the car, claiming that his father had just died and emotionally requested INR 22,000 to arrange an ambulance. When the woman attempted to cancel the ride, the driver insisted on continuing and pressured her for money. After a tense ride, she gave him INR 500, only for the driver to become aggressive, demanding more. She ultimately fled the vehicle. What Is WhatsApp Image Scam? How To Protect Yourself From Online Fraud That Made Jabalpur Man Lose INR 2 Lakh After Downloading Photo.

After checking online, the woman discovered multiple reports of similar scams involving fabricated emergencies, emotional manipulation, and attempts to extort money during rides. The Reddit post triggered an outpouring of comments from other users who shared their own experiences—ranging from drivers creating fake toll scenarios to demanding unauthorised payments. What Is WhatsApp Image Scam? How To Protect Yourself From Online Fraud That Made Jabalpur Man Lose INR 2 Lakh After Downloading Photo.

Several commenters advised riders to avoid paying drivers directly, use Uber’s SOS button in emergencies, and always share trip details with family or friends. While many noted that Uber has refunded them in past incidents, the consensus is that better regulation, awareness, and safety enforcement are urgently needed. What Is Smishing Scam? Know How You Can Protect Yourself and Take Safety Measures To Avoid SMS Phishing.

Though Hyderabad is generally considered safe, this incident has heightened concerns around rider vulnerability and the growing need for strict action against such manipulative tactics.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2025 09:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).