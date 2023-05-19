PUBG aka BGMI is returning to India! On Friday, South Korean company Krafton announced that it would soon resume operations of the country's video game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), previously known as PUBG. It has been confirmed that the Indian government has lifted ban from PUBG or BGMI. Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has also clarified that the final decision to allow the video game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) to return to the country will only be taken after three months of a strict trial of the game. PUBG fans in India have started to celebrate the news and shared funny memes and jokes on Twitter. PUBG Aka BGMI Video Game on 3-Months of Strict Trial, Closely Watching User Harm and Addiction, Says IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Return of Battlegrounds Mobile India To India.

PUBG aka BGMI Return to India Announced :

We would like to express our deep appreciation to the Indian authorities for permitting us to restart the operations of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI). KRAFTON, Inc., as a responsible South Korean company that abides by the law, #BGMI #battlegroundsmobileindia pic.twitter.com/gaBIsMjhAd — Battle Games India (@BattleGames_Ind) May 19, 2023

Netizens Break Into Celebration Over Return of PUBG or BGMI to India:

😆my teammates 😆 @PUBG 🤧 please come back in India 🤧 we miss you 💞 pic.twitter.com/BwUhmP7KnA — Jai Kumar (@JaiKuma49161801) May 19, 2023

