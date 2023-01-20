A video of monkeys scrolling through a smartphone is the latest viral video that has created a buzz on social media. Shared on Twitter by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, the clip shows a man holding a smartphone in what appears to be a jungle, and three monkeys can be seen scrolling through it curiously. One monkey is holding the smartphone, just like humans. They are visibly fascinated with the smartphone and can be seen glued to the screen. Adorable Puppy Captured Sleeping Inside a Backpack on a Local Train; Video of the Labrador’s Activities on Board Goes Viral

Watch the Hilarious video :

Look at the success of digital literacy awareness reaching an unbelievable level! pic.twitter.com/VEpjxsOZa3 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 19, 2023

