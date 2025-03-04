Popular American streamers, Valkyrae, Cinna and Emiru, had a frightening encounter with a stalker who threatened to attack them during the ‘Sis-a-thon’ live stream. In the viral video, the stream sniper can be seen asking Cinna for her phone number, which she politely declined. As the streamers were leaving, the man caught up to them and tried to lunge at them. The trio attempted to run off and called security for help while repeatedly asking the stalker to stop harassing them. The clip of the altercation made the rounds on social media, which worried the fans. The streamers later assured everyone they were safe and stated that they would discontinue with the ‘Sis-a-thon’ as they needed time to process the traumatic experience. Sophie Rain Has Scary Encounter With Alleged Stalker at South Florida Mansion, Man Gets Arrested After Standoff With SWAT.

Valkyrae, Cinna and Emiru Attacked by Stalker

A stream sniper just threatened the lives of Valkyrae, Cinna, and Emiru and chased them down on stream 😳 pic.twitter.com/weMV6ZLciT — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) March 3, 2025

Valkyrae Addressing the Backlash

Valkyrae addresses the backlash she, Cinna, and Emiru are facing over the stalker incident where their lives were threatened on stream last night, calling out the misogyny in people blaming them instead of the man responsible pic.twitter.com/yXXlszjWmN — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) March 3, 2025

Cinna and Valkyrae Break Down Sharing the Aftermath

Cinna and Valkyrae cry while talking about the aftermath of when the stream cut off and they had to run to a shop to hide from the stalker pic.twitter.com/43cZsgoM3k — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) March 3, 2025

