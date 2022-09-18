Several women took off their hijabs and their headscarves as a mark of protest over the death of a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, who was reportedly arrested and beaten up by the country’s police for not properly following hijab regulations. Some even burned their hijabs and cut their hairs to protest against the gender apartheid regime. A viral video shows women protesters removing their hijabs, a punishable crime in Iran, and chanting ‘Death to Dictator’ during the protests in Amini’s hometown Saghez.

Watch Videos:

