Several women took off their hijabs and their headscarves as a mark of protest over the death of a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, who was reportedly arrested and beaten up by the country’s police for not properly following hijab regulations. Some even burned their hijabs and cut their hairs to protest against the gender apartheid regime. A viral video shows women protesters removing their hijabs, a punishable crime in Iran, and chanting ‘Death to Dictator’ during the protests in Amini’s hometown Saghez.

Watch Videos:

Iranian women show their anger by cutting their hair and burning their hijab to protest against the killing of #Mahsa_Amini by hijab police. From the age of 7 if we don’t cover our hair we won’t be able to go to school or get a job. We are fed up with this gender apartheid regime pic.twitter.com/nqNSYL8dUb — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 18, 2022

At Mahsa Amini's funeral in her hometown of Saqqez, Kurdistan province, women take their headscarves off in protest against Iran's forced hijab law amid "death to the dictator" chants. Mahsa, 22, died in custody after being arrested by morality police.pic.twitter.com/MaqyberjNO — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) September 17, 2022

