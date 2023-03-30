A giant pacific octopus was found stuck on a mud flat at Padilla Bay in Washington. The employees and volunteers from Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve helped it to get back into the ocean. The octopus was heavily weighted and thus unable to make much movement on the sludgy mud. The rescue video shows the volunteers trying to pour a lot of water over it, so it can slightly move towards the coast. In the end, the team finally managed to get it into the ocean. Video: Man Pushes Dolphin Back to the Sea After It Gets Stranded on Yekuvuru Beach in Andhra Pradesh.

Volunteers Help Giant Octopus Back Into Ocean:

