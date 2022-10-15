In a heartwarming incident that took place in Andhra Pradesh, a man pushed a dolphin back to the sea after it was stranded on yekuvuru beach. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. According to reports, a young Bottlenose dolphin was stranded on the yekuvuru beach in the srikakulam district. The dolphin was rescued and later was pushed back to the sea. Watch Giant Snake Cuddling Up With Little Toddler in Viral Video That Has Left Netizens Flabbergasted.

Stranded Dolphin Pushed Back to the Sea

A dolphin Stranded on yekuvuru beach in the srikakulam district was rescued by locals. showing kindness.a man entered the shallow water and pushed the marine mamm back into the sea.# Andhra Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/FQDKWiXGuk — Vasudev Dubashi (@VasudevDubashi1) October 15, 2022

Bottlenose Dolphin Stranded on Yekavuru Beach

A stranded young Bottlenose dolphin pushed back out to sea by a kind man on Andhra’s Yekavuru beach. ♥️🐬 pic.twitter.com/8V6Wep1wMY — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) October 15, 2022

