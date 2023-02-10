An unusual incident has come to light from Madhya Pradesh’s Kareli where a parrot was married to a Myna bird. As the owners of the Tota and Myna agreed to get their beloved pets married, the whole ceremony was organised according to the customary rituals including Band Baaja Baraat. Not just that, even the horoscopes of the two birds were reportedly matched before getting them married. Videos of the wedding have surfaced on social media showing the marriage taking place. Madhya Pradesh: Man Gets Married in Hospital To Fulfil His Ailing Father’s Last Wish in Betul.

Tota, Myna Get Married:

करेली (मध्य प्रदेश) में पिपरिया नामक गांव में बारात लेकर गए एक तोते की शादी मैना से कराई गई pic.twitter.com/b2QpGmoqzp — Amrit Vichar (@AmritVichar) February 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)