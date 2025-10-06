Airtel Business has secured a multi-year contract from the Indian Railway Security Operations Centre (IRSOC) to strengthen the cybersecurity framework of the country’s railway network. The partnership aims to protect one of India’s largest and most complex digital infrastructures with over 20 million commuters and millions of digital transactions daily. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on October 6, 2025, the Bharti Airtel post read, "Airtel Business will deliver industry-leading solutions to offer multi-layered protection for the country’s railway ecosystem, which serves over 20 million commuters and facilitates millions of digital transactions every day, including sharing of sensitive customer identities, payment details, and more, making it safer and protected from all kinds of cyber threats." Sharat Sinha, CEO & Director of Airtel Business, said, “We are honoured to be chosen by IRSOC as their trusted partner to fortify the security of India’s most complex and large-scale digital infrastructure with vast railway networks and databases.” BSNL 4G Network To Be Upgraded to 5G Network Within Next 6–8 Months, Says Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

