Several people were left stranded on the top floors of JMS Business Centre in Jogeshwari West, Mumbai, as a massive fire broke out in the building on Thursday, October 23. Firefighters rushed to the spot, carrying out operations to douse the flames and evacuate those trapped. Videos from the scene show thick smoke billowing from the building while people waited anxiously for help. Multiple fire tenders were deployed, and emergency personnel worked to ensure the safety of everyone inside. Authorities have confirmed that rescue efforts are ongoing, and no official casualty figures have been released yet. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation as the city’s fire department continues its operations. Navi Mumbai Fire: 4 Dead, Several Injured After Blaze Erupts at Multi-Storey Residential Building in Maharashtra’s Vashi (Watch Videos).

People Stranded on Top Floors of JMS Business Centre

#WATCH | Maharashtra: People seen stranded on the top floor of JMS Business Centre in Jogeshwari West area of Mumbai where a massive fire has broken out. Fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/htbPRNz5nM — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2025

Massive Blaze Erupts at JMS Business Centre in Jogeshwari West

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A massive fire blazes through JMS Business Centre in Jogeshwari West area of Mumbai. Firefighting operations are underway here. People seen stranded on the top floor of the building. pic.twitter.com/idbhnupOZT — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2025

