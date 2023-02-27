Warren Hastings, the first governor-general of Bengal was a big fan of Indian food it seems. A note from his personal diary has been shared by a Twitter user and it has the recipe for Kebab! It lists out ingredients like yolks of egg, keema, minced meat, fried onions, chilly, and cream and then proceeds to give a procedure too. Some of the users commented that they’d love to try this out. It is very intriguing for history fans. One can even note, that it says receipt, which was back then a word for recipe!

Warren Hastings' Kebab Recipe

Warren Hasting’s kebab recipe Even as charges for corruption were about to be framed against him, Hastings was enjoying Nawab Asaf’s company at Lucknow in July 1784, learning how to make kebabs British library, Hastings’ private diary pic.twitter.com/fqCtch2x1L — Ira Mukhoty (@mukhoty) February 23, 2023

