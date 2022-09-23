In a terrifying incident, a 16-foot giant crocodile attacked a zookeeper named Sean Le Clus during a live show on September 10. The clip of the horrible attack went viral on social media. The 660kg reptile attacked Clus on his thigh when he got down on its back. The crocodile "Hannibal" was cared by the wildlife park employee for 30 years. The clip was filmed at Crocodile Creek farm in the KwaZulu Natal province. Animal Attack in Madhya Pradesh: Tiger Mauls Man to Death in Balaghat; Forest Officials Urge Villagers To Stay Indoors.

OMG! Crocodile Attacks Zookeeper!

