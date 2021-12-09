BTS’s Los Angeles expedition was truly eventful. After that the K-Pop group was seen in James Corden’s Late Late Show. On 8th December BTS once again charmed the audience with their special "Butter" performance to mark the 1000th episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden. "The moment you've all been waiting for....@bts_twt's amazing performance of #BTS_Butter!!!", wrote the show. Not only this, but the Army can also look forward to another act. The show also confirmed that BTS’s Crosswalk segment will be aired on December 16.

Take A Look:

The moment you've all been waiting for.... @bts_twt's amazing performance of #BTS_Butter!!!! pic.twitter.com/VwS7cg98hu — Celebrating our 1000th Late Late Show TONIGHT! (@latelateshow) December 9, 2021

